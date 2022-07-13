Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.76. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)
