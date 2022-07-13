Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.40.
EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eagle Materials stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.