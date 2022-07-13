East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,161 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.89% of East West Bancorp worth $99,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.