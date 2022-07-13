Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $63,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

ECL stock opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

