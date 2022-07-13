Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.93. 6,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,900,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 602.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 339,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 291,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 25.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

