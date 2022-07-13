Edmp Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $200.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average is $207.88.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.