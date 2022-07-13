Edmp Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 159,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 85,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

