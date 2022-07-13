Edmp Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 308,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

