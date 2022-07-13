Edmp Inc. Sells 499 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.62. 5,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

