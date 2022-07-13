Edmp Inc. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,216,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.35. 29,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

