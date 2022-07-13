Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 24258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.04.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 million.

About Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

