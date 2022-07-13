Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 21,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

