Element Wealth LLC Acquires 864 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,231. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

