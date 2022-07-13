Element Wealth LLC Buys 62 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

