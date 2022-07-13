Element Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,998. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

