Element Wealth LLC Invests $142,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. 210,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,978. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.