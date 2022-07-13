Element Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Element Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,028,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,318,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,054,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

