Element Wealth LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 252,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 572.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 90,178 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.