Element Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Invesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth $242,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $21,186,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

IVZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 131,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.