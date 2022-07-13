Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Trading 0.2% Higher

Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Made in America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Made in America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.