ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 703.7% in June

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 703.7% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of ENGGY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 107,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
