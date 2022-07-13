EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 42 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 40 ($0.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

EnQuest stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 22.50 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 7,084,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.52. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £424.33 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £132,727.41 ($157,858.48).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

