Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of ENSV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30.
Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.