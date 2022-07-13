Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ENSV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

