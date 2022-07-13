EOS Force Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $175,924.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

