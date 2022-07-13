Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.20.

Several research firms recently commented on EPOKY. Barclays dropped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

