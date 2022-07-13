Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 56162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,024,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equitable by 56.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4,568.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Equitable by 7.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equitable by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,765,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after buying an additional 413,387 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

