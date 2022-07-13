Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

