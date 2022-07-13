Eric Lefebvre Sells 3,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 45,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 216,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

