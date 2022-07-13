Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.20. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.