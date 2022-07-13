ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

About ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

