Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.50

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.50 and last traded at $94.04, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

