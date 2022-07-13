EventChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,005.00 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. EventChain has a market cap of $30,847.51 and approximately $2,005.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,474.16 or 1.00007582 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.