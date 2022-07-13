Exane BNP Paribas Lowers ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Underperform

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENGGY. Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.