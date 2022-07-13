Exane BNP Paribas Lowers ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Underperform

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENGGY. Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

