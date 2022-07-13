Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,130 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

