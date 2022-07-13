Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,540 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 48,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 247,467 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 781,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 239,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,084. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

