Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.