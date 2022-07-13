Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,092,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

