Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

