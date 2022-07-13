Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

