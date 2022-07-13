Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 54,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,283. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

