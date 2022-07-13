Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,862,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,057. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

