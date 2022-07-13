Fairfield University Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairfield University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 17.4% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

