Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.63

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $14.72. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 35,789 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $76,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,097 shares in the company, valued at $930,507.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 12,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,286. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.