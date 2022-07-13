FC Barcelona Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $823,780.00 (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $15.61 million and $823,780.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00019594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,150.50 or 0.99982713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003174 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

