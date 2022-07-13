Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,090.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FQVTF shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,060.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

FQVTF opened at $15.58 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

