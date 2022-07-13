Financial Analysis: Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.80% 36.33% 26.06% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 2.69 $3.89 billion $6.21 12.32 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 288.35 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

