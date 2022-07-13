Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 3,546 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 160,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000.

SLYG opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

