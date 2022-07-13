Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 973 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

