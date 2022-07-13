Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $247.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

