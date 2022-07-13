Financial Consulate Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.